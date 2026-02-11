KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has placed five areas in Kedah under a Level 1 hot weather status, urging the public to remain cautious as daytime temperatures remain elevated.

In a Facebook update issued at 6am today, MetMalaysia said Pokok Sena, Pendang, Baling, Padang Terap and Kulim are currently experiencing daily maximum temperatures of between 35° and 37°Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

Level 1 is the lowest tier in MetMalaysia’s hot weather warning system.

Separately, the department also issued a thunderstorm warning, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in several areas until 10am today.

The warning covers Sik and Baling in Kedah; Hulu Perak in Perak; Kemaman in Terengganu; Kuantan in Pahang; as well as parts of Sarawak including Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah, Kapit (Kapit and Bukit Mabong) and Bintulu (Tatau).

In Sabah, the affected areas are Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan in Sandakan district, as well as Kudat.

MetMalaysia said the thunderstorm warning is issued when there are indications of storms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 millimetres per hour that are imminent or expected to persist for more than an hour.

Such warnings are short-term in nature and remain valid for no more than six hours for each issuance.

The alert was issued at 5.45am today.