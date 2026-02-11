KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd is preparing the workforce making preparations for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) operation, which is expected to start in January 2027, according to the Transport Ministry.

The ministry said that overall, it is estimated that about 2,000 general and specialist personnel will be required by the operating company along the alignment of the ECRL project.

“At least 80 per cent of the total workforce must be filled by Malaysian citizens.

“Since the construction of the ECRL began, local talent development programmes have been actively implemented, including training opportunities overseas,” the ministry said in a written reply to the Dewan Rakyat that was published on Parliament’s website today.

It said this is intended to help communities, especially residents in surrounding areas, in terms of preparing for an economic boost and employment opportunities, particularly as the project has entered its peak construction phase.

The ministry was responding to a question from Salamiah Mohd Nor (PN–Temerloh) who wanted to know how the ECRL is uplifting the economy of mid-sized towns such as Temerloh and the percentage of employment opportunities provided for locals. — Bernama