PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — A total of 2,571 cases of Tuberculosis (TB) were reported up to Epidemiological Week 5 (ME 5/2026), covering the period from January 1 to February 7, with an incidence rate of 7.5 per 100,000 population.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement said the number of cases showed an increase of 229 cases or 9.8 per cent compared to 2,342 cases in 2025 for the same period.

TB is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis that spreads through the air, especially via close contact with infected individuals.

“The index cases identified at the beginning of the cluster refer to the first identified TB case and serve as the main reference in contact investigation and outbreak control,” according to the statement.

The MOH said a TB cluster is an incident referring to a group infection event of two or more cases that have epidemiological links in terms of time, place or contact relationships, indicating the possibility of the same transmission chain.

“TB clusters can occur in households or families, institutions, workplaces, and among close contacts who are not family members.

“A TB cluster is classified as active, which is within the two incubation periods, that is for six months based on the Malaysian Epidemic Management Guidelines 2021,” according to the statement.

For 2025, the MOH reported a total of 88 TB clusters in Malaysia involving 254 tuberculosis cases.

Out of the 88 clusters reported in 2025, 35 clusters are still active, including 13 clusters in Selangor with 37 tuberculosis cases.

There were six clusters with 13 cases in Kedah, and five clusters each in Sarawak (27 cases) and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (with 14 cases in total).

“There were three clusters in Johor with seven cases of TB; two clusters in Kelantan with five cases; and one cluster in Terengganu with two cases,” according to the statement.

The Health Ministry reported that as of February 7, a total of 10 TB clusters were reported, all of which are still active, involving four clusters in Selangor with 10 cases and one cluster in Johor with 37 cases.

Meanwhile, Kedah recorded two cases, Kelantan (two), Pahang (four), Perlis (two) and Sabah (five).

“The cluster occurrences of tuberculosis, especially those happening within institutions, require more serious attention because they involve transmission among close contacts outside the family environment, thereby potentially increasing the risk of spreading the infection to a wider community.

“As soon as a cluster is declared, more organised and systematic control actions will be implemented, including the identification and assessment of close contacts, screening among contacts, and the implementation of health promotion related to the prevention and control of tuberculosis for the local population,” said the MOH.

In this regard, the MOH advises the public who experience symptoms such as a persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, fever, night sweats, loss of appetite, weight loss and coughing up blood, or have a history of close contact with TB patients, to seek early examination at the nearest health facility.

“MOH continuously monitors the situation of tuberculosis and strives to improve the delivery of quality services through public detection and treatment,” added the statement. — Bernama