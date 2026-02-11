KUALA LANGAT, Feb 11 — The Lembaga Zakat Selangor (Zakat Selangor) will distribute RM35,983,800 in aid to 78,656 heads of households across the state beginning on the first day of Ramadan, which falls on Feb 19.

Zakat Selangor chief executive officer Mohd Khaizir Shahari said RM13.18 million would go to 27,815 asnaf fakir (hardcore poor) households, RM21.36 million to 44,943 asnaf miskin (poor) families, and RM1.56 million to 4,898 mualaf (converts to Islam).

He said recipients in the hardcore poor category would receive at least RM350, while those in the poor category would get a minimum of RM300, with assistance capped at RM1,000 depending on the number of dependants.

“Recipients comprise 8,414 in Gombak (RM3.84 million), 12,217 in Hulu Langat (RM5.65 million), 6,717 in Hulu Selangor (RM3.08 million), 13,167 in Klang (RM6.03 million), 6,296 in Kuala Langat (RM2.92 million), 7,329 in Kuala Selangor (RM3.29 million), 14,778 in Petaling (RM6.79 million), 5,809 in Sabak Bernam (RM2.53 million) and 3,929 in Sepang (RM1.81 million),” he said.

He said this at a press conference following the launch of the Ramadan and Aidilfitri 1447H/2026 aid programme at the KSL Convention Centre here today, attended by Selangor deputy Mufti Datuk Dr Miszairi Sitiris.

He added that the aid would be distributed via bank transfers to recipients or heads of households, e-wallets, v-cash (Bank Islam cash vouchers), or, in certain cases, cash, ensuring faster, safer, and more accessible support for the needy.

“We are enhancing the distribution process through the EZO (EZakat Online) system to ensure transparency, efficiency, and easy access for recipients to track their aid.

“This multi-channel payment approach is also designed to ensure no asnaf is left out, especially in rural areas or where access to banking is limited,” he said.

Mohd Khaizir said all eligible recipients would be notified via SMS to their registered numbers and could also check their aid status at ezo.zakatselangor.com.my.

He said Zakat Selangor is committed to getting aid to recipients early, helping them plan for Ramadan and Aidilfitri.

He added that the distribution is not just financial aid but a form of social intervention to ease the rising cost of living while safeguarding the welfare of the needy.

“Zakat Selangor will continue to enhance zakat governance to ensure its benefits reach the needy and support their socio-economic well-being.

“Our (Zakat Selangor) focus is to make sure the aid reaches those who need it most, based on each district’s poverty profile, while also improving post-distribution monitoring,” he said.

Earlier, Mohd Khaizir witnessed Public Islamic Bank Berhad presenting a replica of a RM50,000 corporate Wakalah cheque, followed by necessities aid presented to 60 families by the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS). — Bernama