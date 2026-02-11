KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Indian music maestro Ilaiyaraaja is set to return to Malaysia for a special Valentine’s Day concert, titled Raaja Rhapsody 2.0, at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting this Saturday.

The concert, organised by Pink Creative Agency, is a sequel to his highly successful Raaja Rhapsody performance in Kuala Lumpur last year, which saw thousands of fans brave heavy rain to witness the legendary composer in action.

Born Gnanathesigan in Tamil Nadu, the 83-year-old artist, fondly hailed as “Isaignani” (musical genius), debuted as a music composer in the 1976 film Annakili.

Over a career spanning nearly five decades, he has won five National Awards and composed music for over 1,400 films.

He also holds the distinction of being the first Asian composer to record a symphony with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London in 1993.

More recently, in March 2025, he performed his first-ever Western classical symphony at the Eventim Apollo in London.

For this special Valentine’s performance, Ilaiyaraaja will be joined on stage by his brother, renowned music composer Gangai Amaran, as well as a lineup of leading singers including SP Charan, Shweta Mohan, and Yugendran Vasudevan.

Tickets for Raaja Rhapsody 2.0 are available for purchase online.

More details about the event can be found on Instagram.