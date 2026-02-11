KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today reminded all parties that the construction of houses of worship must comply strictly with the law, and warned that politicising religious issues could undermine Malaysia’s harmony and stability.

In a Facebook post, the King stressed that Malaysia was built on a foundation of harmony, with its strength rooted in mutual respect, tolerance, and adherence to the law.

“Every citizen has a responsibility to uphold these values for the common good,” said the King.

Sultan Ibrahim emphasised that disputes over temples should be handled through the same legal channels as mosques, churches, and Chinese temples.

He recalled his role in January 2018, when he mediated a temple demolition issue in Johor, resolving it peacefully and in accordance with the law.

“I personally settled the matter respectfully and advised all parties to adhere to the law to avoid unwanted incidents and maintain public order,” he said.

His Majesty underscored that Islam teaches respect among humanity and does not prevent followers of other religions from practising their faith.

“Other religious communities should also show respect towards Islam. This mutual respect is vital to avoid misunderstandings, tension, and provocation, while strengthening unity among Malaysians of diverse faiths and cultures,” he added.

Earlier today, Sultan Ibrahim received National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang at Istana Negara.

The King also reminded all parties to refrain from statements or actions that could divide the nation or threaten peace.