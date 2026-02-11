MELAKA, Feb 11 — A motorcyclist was killed while five others were injured in an accident involving three motorcycles and three cars at the Padang Jambu traffic light intersection here yesterday afternoon.

Melaka Tengah District Police Chief, Christopher Patit, said that in the incident which occurred at approximately 2:00 pm, the victim, Mohd Shahrol Anuar Md Roby, 44, was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe injuries to his head, face, body, and hands.

He said initial investigations revealed that the accident occurred when a Perodua Myvi, driven by a 35-year-old man from the direction of Melaka City toward Bukit Beruang, is believed to have momentarily fallen asleep or experienced ‘microsleep’ resulting in the vehicle entering the opposite lane before crashing into several vehicles that stopped at the traffic light intersection.

“As a result of the collision, the victim, who was riding a Honda EX5 motorcycle, sustained serious injuries and was confirmed dead at the location, while two other motorcyclists, both aged 25, sustained injuries to their right legs,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Meanwhile, the driver of a Proton Saga, a 48-year-old woman, sustained injuries to her forehead and complained of pain in her right shoulder, while the driver of a BMW did not sustain any injuries.

The Myvi driver, who works as a logistics worker, only sustained abrasions on his elbow and is believed to have momentarily dozed off during the incident.

“The breathalyzer and drug screening test results for the Perodua Myvi driver were negative; however, blood samples have been taken for toxicology testing.

“Police have also obtained dashboard camera (dashcam) footage from an independent witness who was behind the involved vehicle, and the recording will be used to assist in the investigation,” he said.

In the meantime, he added that the victim’s body has been sent to the Forensic Department of Melaka Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The vehicles involved have been taken to the Malim Police Station before being sent to the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) in Alor Gajah for further inspection.

The Myvi driver will be brought to the Ayer Keroh Court tomorrow for a remand application, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama