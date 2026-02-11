KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — DAP MP for Bagan Lim Guan Eng has called on the government to publicly clarify whether Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has breached civil service regulations over his shareholding in a financial company.

Lim’s statement follows reports that Azam Baki is considering legal action against media outlets questioning his purchase and ownership of shares purportedly worth more than RM100,000.

The chief commissioner told the New Straits Times that such reports are “malicious, misleading, and defamatory,” and that he is legally entitled to pursue private action regarding his 17.7 million shares (1.7 per cent) in Velocity Capital Partner Berhad acquired last year.

However, Lim said public interest demands that the Public Services Department (PSD) address the matter openly.

He called for confirmation on whether Azam Baki’s shareholding violated the 2024 Public Officers’ Conduct and Disciplinary Management Circular, which bars civil servants from purchasing shares exceeding 5 per cent of paid-up capital or RM100,000 in current value.

“If Azam Baki has not breached these regulations, he is entitled to exercise his private rights to seek legal redress,” Lim said.

“However, if he has breached the circular, the government must explain what disciplinary action has been taken, whether a special inquiry is warranted, and if it is tenable for him to remain in his current post.”

Lim added that principles of integrity, accountability, and transparency must be upheld for anyone holding such a critical position as MACC Chief Commissioner.