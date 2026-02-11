SHAH ALAM, Feb 11 — Lorry driver K. Kanapathi was fined RM100 today for throwing a traffic cone and swearing at another motorist at the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) toll plaza last Saturday.

The 35-year-old pled guilty to behaving indecently toward 54-year-old Daniel Owen Flower under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, national news agency Bernama reported.

Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman who imposed the fine, advised Kanapathi to control his emotions and drive with more tolerance in the future.

Police said the incident occurred after Kanapathi’s car nearly collided with Flower’s vehicle, adding that the former voluntarily turned himself in the following morning.

The case went viral after dashcam video clips showed Kanapathi stopping at the LDP toll, throwing a cone, and hurling insults at the other driver at about 5.25 pm on February 8.