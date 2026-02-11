KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The TTDI Residents Association (RA) has raised concerns over recent road alterations along Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad, saying the changes could impede emergency vehicle access and fail to meet building by-law requirements.

According to the association, not all stakeholders were consulted before the installations were carried out, with the local Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) reportedly not approached prior to the works.

A complaint requesting the removal of the kerb extensions was submitted to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) on January 15 after a January 13 demonstration showed fire trucks struggling to navigate the narrowed junctions, particularly near the Mr DIY outlet.

The association said the protruding kerbs and flexible poles have effectively reduced certain sections of the road from three lanes to two.

Measurements for ‘Tiang’ 2. — Picture courtesy of TTDI Residents Association

“The new layout defeats the stated objective of ending illegal parking and instead promotes new illegal parking along the first lane opposite Mr DIY,” said Khairudin Rahim, spokesman for TTDI RA.

Measurements taken by RA representatives on February 10 showed the narrowest distances between the poles ranged from 2.8 metres to 4.6 metres, falling short of the six-metre minimum required under Clause 140(3)(a) of the Uniform Building By-Laws 1984.

“The roads remain non-compliant despite GDCI’s claim that kerb widths were adjusted following the fire truck test,” Khairudin added.

Residents’ association representatives stressed that emergency access and public safety must be reviewed, even as authorities attempt to tackle illegal parking along the busy commercial stretch.

Measurements being taken for ‘Tiang’ 3. — Picture courtesy of TTDI Residents Association

Measurements for ‘Tiang’ 3. — Picture courtesy of TTDI Residents Association

GDCI had previously told Malay Mail that the road alterations, including kerb extensions and upgraded pedestrian crossings, were part of a safe street initiative to make streets safer for pedestrians and curb illegal parking.

Programme manager Jaswanth Tej Kasala said the project was implemented after consultations with stakeholders, including a December 2025 meeting with TTDI RA, and that kerb widths were adjusted after fire truck trials to allow safe passage.