SEOUL, Dec 29 — Rosé’s collaboration with Bruno Mars, “APT.”, has surpassed 700 million views on YouTube, breaking a 12-year K-pop music video record previously held by PSY’s “Gangnam Style”.

Released on October 18, 2024, as the lead single from Rosé’s debut solo album Rosie, the track has been steadily climbing charts and setting new milestones since its release.

The video hit the 700 million-view mark in just 70 days and 13 hours, outpacing “Gangnam Style”, which took 118 days to achieve the same feat.

This makes “APT.” the fourth-fastest music video in YouTube history to reach the milestone, following behind Adele’s “Hello”, Nicky Jam and J. Balvin’s “X (EQUIS)”, and DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki”.

In addition to its YouTube success, APT has dominated global charts.

On December 23, Billboard confirmed the song’s reign at number 1 on the Global 200 chart with 142 million streams, while also topping the Global Excl. US charts for a ninth consecutive week. It became the longest-running number one hit of 2024 on the Global 200.

The song’s success was further cemented on December 27, when it won Song of the Year (Daesang) at the Asia Artist Awards 2024.

Inspired by a South Korean drinking game, “APT.” has become a defining anthem of the season, showcasing both artists’ immense global appeal.

For Rosé, the track also signifies a new chapter in her career, following her departure from YG Entertainment in 2023 and her first solo release in three years.