SEOUL, Nov 20 — Min Hee-jin is stepping down as a board member of ADOR, the agency behind NewJeans.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Min said in a statement today that she realised it was “all a waste of time”.

“I have been trying to bring everything back to the way it was since April, to abide by the shareholders contract with HYBE and protect ADOR,” Min explained in a press release.

“But HYBE has not only failed to but seems to show no signs of admitting its wrongdoings. I have decided that it would be a waste of time to make any more efforts of this kind.”

The news of Min’s resignation follows an ultimatum issued by NewJeans last Friday, in which the group demanded ADOR reinstate Min as CEO by November 27, or face the termination of their exclusive contracts.

The JoongAng Daily reported that a HYBE spokesperson confirmed that the company has yet to received Min’s formal resignation letter.

Here’s Min’s statement as shared by Kpop Charts.