LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 — Actress Megan Fox announced that she and her partner, US rapper Machine Gun Kelly, are expecting their first child together.

In an Instagram post in which she tagged Kelly, Fox posted a photo of herself cradling a baby bump while covered in a dark substance.

Alongside the portrait, Fox posted an image of a positive pregnancy test, captioning it with, “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.”

Fox has previously disclosed that she had suffered a miscarriage, saying during an appearance on Good Morning America that it had bee a difficult journey for both of them.

In addition to her miscarriage, Fox also previously wrote about experiencing a differrent ectopic pregnancy, where the fertilised egg implants outside of the womb.

Both Fox and Kelly are already parents; Fox has three children from her previous relationship, while Kelly has a daughter.