LUISIANA, Sept 28 — American pop star Lana Del Ray has reportedly married her alligator tour guide boyfriend, Jeremy Dufrene, in Louisiana.

The couple applied for a marriage license on Monday in the Lafourche parish of the state, south of New Orleans, according to BBC.

In records seen, the singer used her legal name Elizabeth Woodridge Grant on the document, with the signed-off application valid for a month.

US media however said Del Rey and Mr Dufrene did not wait that long and tied the knot on Thursday in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, near where Mr Dufrene works as a boat tour operator.

“The wedding ceremony and reception were both held in the same bayou where Jeremy operates his swamp boats tours,” reported People magazine reported on Friday.

Del Rey has not commented publicly on the reported wedding.

The pair met back in 2019, when the singer posted photos from one such tour and wrote on her Facebook page: “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours x”.

The couple were spotted together this summer at the Reading and Leeds festivals, where Del Rey was a headliner, and in London.

The 39-year-old propelled to fame in 2011 with the success of her self-titled debut album and its breakout single Video Games, and has released nine albums so far.

Her latest effort, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, received positive reviews and was nominated for Grammy's Album of the Year.

Dufrene's bio on the website of Arthur’s Air Boat Tours notes that he used to work at a chemical plant until he decided it was “not his calling”.

"After a little convincing by his family, he got his captain's license and started running tours. Jeremy's a great airboat captain and loves interacting with wildlife & customers.”