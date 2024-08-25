LONDON, August 25 — Liam Gallagher is stoking rumours that his band Oasis could be reuniting for the first time since 2009.

Oasis famously went on a hiatus after Liam’s older brother Noel left the band but it’s now heavily rumoured that the band is set to reunite in 2025 for a string of shows at Wembley Stadium and Heaton Park as well as performing at next year’s Glastonbury music festival.

NME spied Liam replying to various X (formerly known as Twitter) posts about the rumoured shows, telling one user who declared that Heaton Park was a terrible venue for concerts: “See you down the front you big f***y.”

Another cheeky poster who declared the supposed reunion would “last about five seconds” got Liam’s reply: “You got a crystal ball c***y b******s.”

Liam has also indirectly addressed the rumours right before singing Half the World Away during his own solo concert tour, saying, “It is very interesting init? It is a very interesting situation we’ve found ourselves in.”

It was pointed out that the song was originally led by Noel in the studio recording, and that Liam had even dedicated his performance of the tune to Noel when performing it in Sheffield earlier this year.

The brothers have long been known for their constant fights and explosive disagreements but their animosity towards each other seemed to have thawed of late, with Noel even praising Liam in an interview with journalist John Robb.

It seems as though the brothers could be on a solid enough relationship footing to bring the band back together, as the saying goes, so let’s hope their fans will have something to look forward to next year.