PETALING JAYA, Aug 20 — Pop star Taylor Swift met with families of the girls affected by the Southport stabbing attack during her five-night concert series at Wembley Stadium.

The incident, which took place last month, tragically involved young girls attending a dance class themed around Swift’s music.

Among the families who received a special backstage visit was that of Sami Foster who shared a touching TikTok video that has since gone viral, featuring photos from the backstage encounter with her daughters, Hope and Autumn.

The video also includes a snapshot of Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, alongside Foster’s family.

One of the girls in the photos is seen with a bandaged forearm bearing the lyric from Swift’s song Cardigan : You drew stars around my scars.

In her social media post accompanying the video, Foster expressed deep gratitude, writing, “The biggest thank you to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all ???? Thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always #taylorswift #taylornation #erastour #swifties #andreaswift.”

While it is not known how many families Swift met during her London run, Foster’s family was confirmed to be among those who had the chance to personally meet the singer.

Swift has not commented publicly on these meetings.

Prior to her Wembley concerts, Swift privately reached out to the families of the three girls who were killed in the July 29 attack: Bebe King, 6, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7.

The brutal assault also left eight other children and two adults injured, with six initially listed in critical condition. Merseyside police announced on August 6 that all injured children had been discharged from the hospital.

The attack, which occurred during a dance class, led to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy who has been charged with three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article. Approximately 25 children were present at the time of the attack.

Swift publicly addressed the tragedy via Instagram Stories on July 30, expressing her shock and sympathy.

Swift’s Wembley performances have proceeded without incident, following the cancellation of three shows in Vienna earlier this summer after authorities thwarted a planned terror attack.