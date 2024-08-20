LOS ANGELES, Aug 20 — Model Hailey Bieber has ignited rumors that she may have given birth after posting a cryptic message on Instagram.

The 27-year-old model’s took to Instagram Stories, sharing a post that read, “We have a surprise,” which she included while promoting her Rhode Skin beauty line.

The Biebers previously announced that Hailey was due in early August, after the revelation of her pregnancy in early May where it was disclosed that she was six months along at that time.

As a result, fans were quick to speculate that the message was a possible announcement of the birth of Hailey and singer Justin Bieber's first child.

The model's Instagram post featured a repost from Rhode, a beauty brand she promotes, with a simple “Hi” caption.

Hailey added her surprise announcement over the Rhode post, which mentioned an upcoming pop-up event in Toronto on August 20, which included eye and pink bow emojis, further fueling the speculation.

In a recent interview with ABC News, Hailey discussed her pregnancy journey, noting that she managed to keep the news under wraps for a while because her pregnancy wasn’t visibly obvious until she was six months along.

Hailey’s social media activity more recently has been focused primarily on promoting Rhode Skin products while Justin has also kept a low-profile on Instagram, with his most recent post being a guided prayer video shared on August 8.hip.