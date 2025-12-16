LOS ANGELES, Dec 16 — In a campaign as darkly comic as the film itself, North American distributor Neonannounced it is “cordially inviting” the heads of America’s largest corporations to attend a free screening of No Other Choice.

The event is scheduled for December 17 at 5pm in New York City, with executives directed to RSVP via a dedicated email address.

The invitation, shared on X, framed the film as a mirror to corporate culture:

“This is truly a film that speaks to our gracious executive leaders and the culture they have cultivated.”

While on the surface it comes across as solicitous, if you have actually seen the film you would know it’s a very clever jibe.

On behalf of Director Park Chan-wook's new film, we are cordially inviting all Fortune 500 CEOs to a special screening of NO OTHER CHOICE. This is truly a film that speaks to our gracious executive leaders and the culture they have cultivated. RSVP at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/B2AMBPzDFM — NEON (@neonrated) December 15, 2025

No Other Choice is, after all, about the desperation of a salaryman who must resort to murdering his potential rivals after corporate downsizing.

It is the latest work from acclaimed director Park Chan-wook, known for Oldboy and Decision to Leave.

The film adapts Donald Westlake’s 1997 horror thriller novel and stars Lee Byung-hun, the Squid Game alum, as Man-soo—a paper mill worker abruptly fired after an American acquisition.

Facing desperation in a ruthless job market, Man-soo devises a chilling plan: eliminate his competition to secure employment.

Crash Landing On You's Son Ye-jin also stars in the film as Man-soo's wife.

The film premiered earlier this year at the Venice Film Festival, earning rave reviews.

It has already secured three Golden Globe nominations, a Critics Choice nod, and is South Korea’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Also slightly comical is considering the subject matter, No Other Choice will open in US cinemas on Christmas Day.