LOS ANGELES, July 29 — Apple TV+ acclaimed sci-fi drama Silo is returning on November 15.
The release date was announced at the recent San Diego Comic-Con at a special fan panel featuring Rebecca Ferguson who is executive producing as well as starring in the show alongside rapper/actor Common.
Steve Zahn (White Lotus) made a surprise appearance at the panel, marking his joining the cast for Silo’s second season.
Based on Hugh Howey’s best-selling trilogy Wool, Silo tells the story of the aftermath of an apocalypse leaving just ten thousand people on earth.
Yet the existence of the silo is shrouded in mystery and those seeking to find the truth often pay the ultimate price — death.
Ferguson plays engineer Juliette, who is trying to get answers about a loved one’s murder and finds a lot more than she bargained for.
Silo’s second season will run for 10 episodes with a new episode coming out every Friday through January 17, 2025.
Catch a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes here: