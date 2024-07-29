LOS ANGELES, July 29 — Apple TV+ acclaimed sci-fi drama Silo is returning on November 15.

The release date was announced at the recent San Diego Comic-Con at a special fan panel featuring Rebecca Ferguson who is executive producing as well as starring in the show alongside rapper/actor Common.

Steve Zahn (White Lotus) made a surprise appearance at the panel, marking his joining the cast for Silo’s second season.

Based on Hugh Howey’s best-selling trilogy Wool, Silo tells the story of the aftermath of an apocalypse leaving just ten thousand people on earth.

Rebecca Ferguson both stars in and executive produces 'Silo'. — Picture courtesy of Apple

Yet the existence of the silo is shrouded in mystery and those seeking to find the truth often pay the ultimate price — death.

Ferguson plays engineer Juliette, who is trying to get answers about a loved one’s murder and finds a lot more than she bargained for.

Silo’s second season will run for 10 episodes with a new episode coming out every Friday through January 17, 2025.

Catch a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes here: