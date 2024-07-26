PETALING JAYA, July 26, 2024 — A six-episode documentary K-Pop Idols will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on August 30, offering an unprecedented backstage look into the world of K-pop, featuring some of the genre’s most celebrated stars: Jessi, CRAVITY, and BLACKSWAN.

K-Pop Idols is produced for Apple TV+ by Boat Rocker’s Matador Content with Emmy-winning executive producer Todd Lubin (Billy Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry) and Jack Turner (Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields), alongside Emmy winner Jay Peterson (Billy Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry), Bradley Cramp (Lord of War), Chris Kasick (Citizen Sleuth), Eric Yujin Kim (Undoing), Sue Kim (The Speed Cubers), and Elise Chung (Bling Empire).