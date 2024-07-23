SEOUL, July 23 — K-pop girl group G-Idle recently received a lot of backlash after they performed in stage outfits on KBS’ Music Bank TV show.

The outfits prominently showed the Red Cross logo but it was unclear at the time if the group had permission to use it.

Apparently the group did not as their agency CUBE put up a social media apology where it stated that they recognised there was an issue with the outfits and are currently in communication with the Korean Red Cross over the matter.

안녕하세요,큐브엔터테인먼트입니다.7월 19일 방송된 KBS 2TV '뮤직뱅크' (여자)아이들의 '클락션 (Klaxon)' 무대 의상 관련해 전달드립니다.해당 무대 의상에 문제가 있던 점을 인지하고대한적십자사와 연락하여 사과 후 재발 방지 및 후속 조치에 대해 적극적으로 협의하고 있습니다.당사는... — CUBE ENTERTAINMENT (@cubeunited) July 22, 2024

G-Idle is currently promoting their latest single Klaxon. The group is currently one of South Korea’s more popular girl groups and only recently scored a bit smash hit this year with their song Queencard.

You can watch girls performing the song on the show in the controversial outfits below: