SEOUL, July 23 — K-pop girl group G-Idle recently received a lot of backlash after they performed in stage outfits on KBS’ Music Bank TV show.

The outfits prominently showed the Red Cross logo but it was unclear at the time if the group had permission to use it.

Apparently the group did not as their agency CUBE put up a social media apology where it stated that they recognised there was an issue with the outfits and are currently in communication with the Korean Red Cross over the matter.

G-Idle is currently promoting their latest single Klaxon. The group is currently one of South Korea’s more popular girl groups and only recently scored a bit smash hit this year with their song Queencard.

You can watch girls performing the song on the show in the controversial outfits below: