KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — South Korean actor and model Nam Yoon Su says that it was the right thing to do after donating his kidney to his father recently.

Nam via Instagram said that although he’s overwhelmed by emotions but as time passed, he’s grateful to have made the decision.

“As time has passed, I am happy to have given my father better days.

“I would also like to express sincere gratitude to the fans who first heard about me through the news and comforted me, as well as the hospital staff who warmly welcomed us for several days.

“I aim to be someone who can readily offer a helping hand in the face of fear and hesitation,” he wrote in the caption.

Nam and his father underwent the kidney transplant surgery at the Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St Mary’s Hospital.

The hospital, via Facebook, also shared that both the actor and his father have recovered quickly and have been discharged while also admiring Nam’s positive attitude throughout the surgery.

As reported by Times Now News, Nam’s agency, Agency Garten, has revealed that the Extracuricullar’s star had undergone the surgery on June 19 and he had taken a short hiatus from his career to focus on the surgery and his father’s recovery.

Now that he has recovered, he’s planning to return to acting soon and is set to star in the upcoming miniseries Love in the Big City.

Nam started his career as a model in 2014 and has also acted in music videos.

He began focusing on acting in 2018 and has since made a name for himself by appearing in a number of famous K-dramas such as The King’s Affection, Beyond Evil and I’m Not a Robot.