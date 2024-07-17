SEOUL, July 17 — K-pop girl group Kara dropped a pre-release digital single, Hello, for their upcoming comeback that will include the voice of their late member Goo Hara.

Fans can rest easy as the decision to include Goo’s voice was made by the members themselves, with her family’s blessing.

It seems the track was actually a shelved song that was supposed to appear on their fourth studio album Full Bloom, released in September 2013, and Goo’s vocals were on the track.

This time they rerecorded the track to make it a six-member song, including Youngji who joined Kara after winning first place in the show Kara Project that was meant to select a new member of the group.

Kara comprises five members at the moment (after previously going through various lineup changes: Nicole, Gyuri, Seungyeon, Jiyoung and the aforementioned Youngji.

Hello was released on all major music platforms at 6pm KST (5pm Malaysian time) and the group will also release the digital single I Do I Do on July 24.