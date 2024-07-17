PETALING JAYA, July 17 -- Is K-pop star Jackson Wang in Malaysia?

A clip on social media showing the 30-year-old South Korean boy band Got7 member working out in a gymnasium seems to confirm his presence here.

It is not known when the clip was taken except it was shot at a gymnasium in Petaling Jaya which showed the rapper, singer, and songwriter working out on several equipment while being accompanied by a friend.

Fans were seen leaving comments on social media. “Abang Jackson? What are you doing in KL? If you're looking for a gym partner, hit us up please!” said one fan on TikTok.

Wang is speculated to be attending the official opening of a designer luxury brand in Pavilion KL next week.

Or is it simply a prelude to him wanting to settle down here?

He had previously been reported as saying that he plans to leave showbiz for a simpler life after a decade in the spotlight.

“I feel like I’ve been inside a machine in the last nine to 10 years. It’s like a long marathon; I keep running and I don’t enjoy or feel the environment around me or look at the ground or look back to see if I dropped anything.

“Did I pass by someone? I missed out so much because all I did was keep running. Now that I’m 30, I want to just take it a little slow and enjoy the ‘now’,” he had said.

During his Magic Man World Tour at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil in 2022, Wang had announced that he would stay on for three more days as he wanted to go somewhere.

He was later spotted at IOI City Mall and trying out local food.