KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — As she settles into her role as first-time grandmother, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh professed that she may overindulge in her new bundle of joy.

“Spoiled for sure,” Yeoh, 61, said of her new baby grandson Maxime. The Oscar winner was recently interviewed by PEOPLE at the world premiere of her Netflix series The Brothers Sun.

On New Year's Day, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star caused confusion amongst online users after posting a baby photo on Instagram.

It turned out that the baby boy is Datuk Seri Jean Todt's grandson. Yeoh married Todt in July 2023 after dating for 19 years.

According to Yeoh’s niece, Vicki Yeoh, the baby belongs to Todt’s son, Nicolas.

Yeoh took to Instagram in a subsequent post to clarify.

“Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest grandparents!!! Welcome baby Maxime.”

Yeoh also revealed to PEOPLE that she hasn't quite figured out her grandmother name yet.

“No, not yet," Yeoh said when asked what she wants Maxime to address her. “I want him to know his own name. Otherwise, he's going to grow up thinking that's his name.”

“Remember, if you say no too often to a child, they probably run around thinking my name must be 'No,' because every time someone sees me, he's like, 'No, no.'”

In The Brothers Sun, Yeoh plays a fiercely protective mother who defends her family from Taiwanese assassins. Yeoh has drawn rave reviews for her performance in the black comedy action series, created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu for Netflix.