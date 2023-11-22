KUALA LUMPUR, November 22 — Fans of British rock band Coldplay have swarmed the Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the Music of the Sphere World Tour (MOTSWT) tonight.

As of 2pm, the crowd has been steadily building around the venue, especially for the Standing Zone (Cat 3) queue growing since early this morning.

Many came prepared with umbrellas, mini fans and even foldable chairs to help with staying in line before the event.

Advertisement

Azam and his group of nine friends were among those in front of queue, having taken their places since midnight last night.

The group took turn in waiting in line, giving others the chance to catch up on meals and to refresh themselves at nearby toilets.

With just a sleeping bag used as a mat and portable fans, Azam and his friends patiently waited in line in hope to get front row view of the band.

Advertisement

“Although we’re a bit tired now but we are still super excited for tonight’s show.

“We’ve been waiting for six months for this show and we can’t wait till we get inside,” Azam told Malay Mail.

Azam and his group of nine friends have been waiting in line at the Standing Zone since midnight. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon.

Sara and Ron meanwhile travelled from Cambodia and only touched down in Malaysia yesterday evening.

The two friends’ wanted to catch Coldplay live in action and KL was their option as there were no shows announced in Cambodia.

“We bought our tickets before the Singapore five-days show was announced.

“And even if we had known, we would still come to Malaysia as its cheaper here and the stadium is bigger,” Ron said.

Ron and Sara came all the way from Cambodia just to catch Coldplay. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon.

They added that they came to the stadium around 11am this morning and had to wait around an hour in line just to get their hands on some official merchandise.

There are two official merchandise booths at the venue with both packed with concertgoers since they opened.

There are also groups of sellers selling unofficial merchandise as well as food vendors which can be found around the venue up until the Bukit Jalil LRT station.

The festive atmosphere also saw vendors offering makeup and temporary tattoo services around the venue.

Marshita applying fancy eye makeup to one of her customers. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon.

Hanis Sofia and Marshita are amongst those offering to do fancy eye makeup for concertgoers for just RM10 per design.

The two friends came up with the idea just earlier this week as a way to make some extra money.

“So we posted on our Instagram about our little side business. We opened our booth around 12pm just now and there are already some people lining up.

“Actually Marshita is the one who will be doing the makeup and I’m here as her assistant.

“She loves doing makeup and she has all the necessary tools.

“Last week she gave me a call while I’m at the office and asked if I want to join her little endeavour in making some money,” Hanis said.

Both Hanis and Marshita used their annual leave from their day jobs just to attend today’s show and their eye makeup booth will stay opened until 5pm before packing up to join in the line for the concert.

Around 75,000 people are expected to fill up the national stadium for tonight’s concert with LRT line extending their train operation up to 1am today.

Doors for the Coldplay MOTSWT open at 5pm while the band will take centre stage at 8.45pm tonight.