KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — American pop star Taylor Swift received a ‘divine welcome from Brazil as she continued her Latin American Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro.

The iconic symbol of the city, the Christ the Redeemer statue, greeted Swift with a unique and personalised touch on Thursday (November 16).

A fan account on X shared a photo yesterday revealing the statue adorned in a white shirt bearing the names of Brazil's states and symbols reminiscent of Swift's songs.

| Closer look at Taylor’s projection on Christ the Redeemer in Rio pic.twitter.com/W2YmlqXKkd Advertisement — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 17, 2023

Some examples are a bow and arrow, possibly referencing her hit The Archer and a scarf, a nod to her Red single All Too Well.

The shirt itself appeared to pay homage to the one worn by Swift in the You Belong with Me music video, featuring the words 'Junior Jewels'.

During her Rio De Janeiro concert in Nilton Santos Stadium, Swift took some time to share her gratitude to the people of Brazil for such an honour.

Advertisement

| Taylor on being honored with the Christ The Redeemer statue display:



"I just want to start off by saying that I feel completely unworthy of this honor but it is sort of the nicest thing anyone's ever done for me. And I say that because I heard that part of why this was able... pic.twitter.com/kAncNCPm44 — Taylor Swift Updates ???? (@swifferupdates) November 17, 2023

“I just want to start off by saying that I feel completely unworthy of this honour but it is sort of the nicest thing anyone's ever done for me,” Swift said.

“And I say that because I heard that part of why this was able to happen is because so many of you donated food and water and that makes me so incredibly proud.”

Swift thanked Brazilian fans for their kindness and for attending her concert.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes expressed his excitement in a video posted on X, comparing Swift's arrival to the likes of Michael Jackson and Madonna.

“Swifties” cariocas... are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/HReNorFIma — Eduardo Paes (@eduardopaes) November 16, 2023

The mayor's statement followed an online fan movement urging the rector of the sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer, Omar Reposo, to project a shirt from one of Swift's music videos onto the statue during her visit.

According to Brazilian newspaper O Globo, this request gained momentum, leading to the special welcome for the international pop sensation.

Swift is scheduled to perform three shows at Nilton Santos stadium starting Friday, followed by an additional three shows in São Paulo the following weekend.

This isn’t the first time the iconic landmark has used projections for big events, the statue has had soccer teams and brands display their art with the proceeds being used strictly for philanthropy and charity.