KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Salman Khan will return with a bang as India’s most-sought-after spy agent in the third movie of the Tiger franchise.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will hit the big screens this Deepavali, November 12, with Salman Khan pairing up with Katrina Kaif again and locking horns with antagonist Emraan Hashmi.

The film is the fifth installation in the Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe that includes Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

Shah Rukh is expected to make a cameo in Tiger 3, similar to Salman's brief appearance in Pathaan earlier this year.

In 2012, the Tiger franchise’s first film, Ek Tha Tiger grossed Rs100 crore (RM56.8 million) in just six days. The second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai had the highest opening weekend for a Hindi film in 2017, after raking in Rs114.93 crore (RM65.3 million).

Tiger 3 appears set to make a similar record after the film's trailer, which was released yesterday, clocked over one million views in less than 30 minutes.

