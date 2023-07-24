KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Following the cancellation of Good Vibes Festival 2023, day three headline act, US band The Strokes, have come out to reassure their Malaysian fans.

In an Instagram post yesterday (July 23), frontman Julian Casablancas apologised to fans who have waited decades for a concert.

“So sorry Malaysia, just heard that the festival was cancelled,” Casablancas wrote.

“I know you’ve been waiting 20 years for The Strokes to come play. Currently trying to figure something out ... hang on... one way or another will let you know soon.”

Malaysian fans thanked Casablancas in the comments for his kind words and cultural event space Rumah Tangsi even invited the band to perform for free.

this is what you called artist, performer.. no wonder many love The Strokes https://t.co/EOeGBpb2YZ — Tilla #FreePalestin (@tillo900924) July 23, 2023

this is why i love the strokes man https://t.co/2IhlRrN2tV — mikasa. (@hazardeux) July 23, 2023

However, some fans have claimed that the impromptu concert may not happen as the band is to leave to perform in Japan on July 28 to 30 and in Singapore on August 2.

The remaining two days of Good Vibes Festival 2023 (July 22 and 23) were cancelled by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil on Saturday.

This was caused when UK band The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy ranted about Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws before kissing bassist Ross MacDonald on stage on Friday night.

The cancellation caused many local vendors and music acts to find support online as they were heavily impacted.

One of the music acts of day two, Australian singer The Kid Laroi, was able to hold an improvised mini-concert at a hotel’s bar on Saturday.