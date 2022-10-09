NEW YORK, Oct 9 — Known for her talents as an actress, singer and presenter, Keke Palmer is now launching her own digital channel in a bid to help usher in a new generation of creators.

The platform is a long-standing project that’s now finally coming to fruition. And with it, Lauren “Keke” Palmer wants to give new opportunities to underrepresented people, including behind the camera. For the American artist, the new digital channel will be an opportunity to give something back. In an Instagram post, she said: “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but this is what I’m most proud of. Y’all always say I keep a job, now I’m making sure we ALL got one. Sharing the keys to the culture is my greatest gift — this is for you & for us, from me.”

It is thanks to her fame and renown that the actress and singer Keke Palmer hopes to help give a platform to communities that are under-represented on television. For the moment, the schedule has not yet been unveiled.

Keke Palmer isn’t the first Black creative to step into the media world to provide more opportunities for marginalized communities. In February 2022, the actor Tim Reid announced the launch of “The Legacy of a People Network,” a streaming service focusing on the Black community. Similarly, in 2013, rapper PDiddy launched the Revolt platform, dedicated to Black culture. — ETX STudio