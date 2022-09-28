Bassam Tariq (left) has backed out from the reboot of 'Blade'. — Picture from MarvelYoutube/TED

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Pakistani director Bassam Tariq has backed out from directing Marvel’s vampire reboot film, Blade.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios has confirmed the news via a statement.

“Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film.

“We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done getting Blade to where it is,” Marvel Studio said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Tariq conveyed his gratitude towards the studio in his own statement release.

“It’s been an honour working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew.

“Eager to see where the next director takes the film.”

Tariq who’s known for his work with Mogul Mowgli, was announced as the Blade director in July 2021 after the search for director and writers by the studios began in late 2020.

The Blade reboot is slated for November 3 release next year and the line-ups include big names such as Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the vampire hunter himself along with Delroy Lindo as well as Aaron Pierre.

The film is currently being written by Beau DeMayo who has worked on shows such as The Witcher and its animated spin-offs as well as Marvel’s Moon Knight.

The Blade reboot was first announced at the 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con where Ali made a surprise appearance at the fan fest during the end of the Marvel Studio’s panel.

Although he haven’t yet physically debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mahershala Ali’s Blade has technically debuted as a background voice cameo in the 2021’s Eternals post-credits scene.

Blade’s first appearance in the comics was via The Tomb of Dracula No.10 in 1973 and was created by writer, Marv Wolfman.

The immortal half-mortal vampire hunter was also a hit on the big screen and the character was previously played by Wesley Snipes in the early 2000’s trilogy.