SEOUL, Sept 17 — K-pop girl group Blackpink's second full-length album has sold more than 1 million copies on its first day of sales, Yonhap news agency reported, quoting music industry sources today.

The sources said, citing data from local albums sales tracker Hanteo Chart, Born Pink sold 1,011,000 copies yesterday.

This marks the first time that any K-pop girl group album has surpassed 1 million on the day of its release. The number is about 1.7 times more than the 589,000 recorded by the band’s previous studio album, The Album, on its first day.

The second album is expected to easily become the first-ever double million seller from any K-pop girl group as it has already surpassed 2 million copies in pre-orders.

The album is already popular on domestic music charts with two of its tracks in the top five of the Top 100 chart of Melon, the South Korea’s largest music service.

As of 9am, Pink Venom and Shut Down, the album’s main single, ranked second and third, respectively, on the chart. — Bernama