Blackpink will be heading to Malaysia on March 4, 2023 after their break from their Abu Dhabi show. — Picture via Instagram/ Blackpink and blackpinkofficial.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Ahead of its planned world tour that will last nine months, South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink has officially announced stopover dates which includes Malaysia for March 4, 2023.

Malaysia will be welcoming the sensational girl group after their break from their Abu Dhabi show on January 28.

The official venue for their Malaysian show however is still yet to be announced.

Official tour dates for the Blackpink's 'Born Pink' world tour. — Picture via blackpinkofficial.com

Blackpink also teased the release of the lead single Shut Down from its upcoming second album Born Pink on social media.

The news was released in the form of teaser posters with members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose posing in sportswear inspired looks along with the Shut Down text and its release date and time.

Shut Down will be released September 16 at 12pm in Malaysia simultaneously with the new album.

The multi-award-winning girl group is riding high on the success of their pre-release single Pink Venom that will also be included in their new album, after a two-year hiatus.

The single amassed over 15 million views within two hours of its release on YouTube and currently has garnered over 263 million views since its release on August 19.

It is currently enjoying its second week topping both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excluding US charts.

On September 5, Blackpink surpassed 80 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel, making them the first artist ever to reach the milestone.