Hong Kong veteran actor Patrick Tse wins the Best Actor award in the 40th Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday. — Picture via Facebook/ 香港電影金像奬 Hong Kong Film Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Hong Kong’s veteran actor Patrick Tse created history when he was crowned the Best Actor during the 40th Hong Kong Film Awards yesterday, making him the oldest actor to win the award.

The 85-year-old, popularly known as Fourth Brother, won the award for his portrayal as a retired contract killer in black comedy Time, Sohu reported.

According to the portal, Tse has acted in hundreds of movies and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 37th Hong Kong Film Awards in 2019 Tse, who is also the father of Hong Kong celebrity Nicholas Tse, was named Best Actor by the Hong Kong Film Critics Society in January.

Patrick reportedly came out of retirement to act in Time.

After making his acting debut at the age of 17 in 1952 movie The Stormy Night, Patrick went on to become one of Asian cinema’s most popular idols in the 1960s and 1970s.

He stopped acting in the 1990s after immigrating to Canada, though he still takes on the occasional role.

Washington Post reported that the ceremony had been postponed three times since April following Hong Kong’s biggest Covid-19 outbreak.

It was also the first time that the awards were held in-person since 2019.