Billie Eilish, Finneas to jam with Lisa Simpson in exclusive Disney Plus short

The award-winning singer-songwriter will make her 'Simpsons' debut in a new short titled 'When Billie Met Lisa'. — Picture courtesy of Disney Plus

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is set to make her bright yellow debut in the iconic animated show The Simpsons.

The 20-year-old took to her Instagram on Thursday evening to announce that she and her brother Finneas will be heading to Springfield for an upcoming short called When Billie Met Lisa for Disney Plus.

She also attached a key art poster from the upcoming short on her Instagram story which shows Eilish and Lisa Simpson jamming together.

Eilish is seen singing into a mic while Lisa plays the saxophone.

According to a press release by Disney Plus, the short follows Lisa as she searches for a quiet place to practice her saxophone before crossing paths with the Happier Than Ever artist and her brother.

Eilish then invited Lisa to her studio for a special jam session.

.@BillieEilish is coming to Springfield ‼️ Start streaming the short, @TheSimpsons: When Billie Met Lisa April 22 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/yO3RA6XS7z — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 14, 2022

The upcoming Simpsons short will be their fourth in a collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney Plus to highlight their most popular brands and content.

Previous shorts include the Star Wars and Marvel-themed episode Maggie Simpson in The Force Awaken from Its Nap and The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.

This isn’t the first time the Simpsons family has collaborated with artists and musicians as the animated show was recently featured in Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s music video Te Deseo Lo Mejor.

When Billie Met Lisa will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus this April 22.

For Malaysian viewers, it is yet to be confirmed whether the episode will be aired on DisneyPlus Hotstar.