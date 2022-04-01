Michael Bay admits he made too many ‘Transformers’ movies, shared even Steven Spielberg told him to stop

Michael Bay admits that he has made too many ‘Transformers’ movies. ― Picture via Instagram/ Michael Bay and Transformers Movies

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 ― Filmmaker Michael Bay who led the Transformers movie franchise admitted that he has made too many Transformers movies.

The 57-year-old directed the first five Transformers films while serving as a producer on the franchise’s spin-off film, Bumblebee.

Talking to Unilad during the promo of his new film Ambulance and in light of the first Transformers movie 15th anniversary, Bay said that although the franchise grossed billions worldwide, he admits that he might have overstepped it a little.

“I made too many of them. Steven Spielberg said, ‘just stop at three’ and I said I’d stop.

“The studio begged me to do a fourth, and then that made a billion too. And then I said I’m going to stop here. They begged me again.

“I should have stopped. (but) they were fun to do,” he said.

The Armageddon director also revealed that he didn’t expect the first Transformers movie to be a success as it was a new experience for them as well.

“The first one was scary. It was technology we didn’t know would work, and then it became very successful. It was the first-time digital effects were that highly reflective, so it broke a lot of new ground.

“It was a fun experience. It made more than US$709 million (RM2.9 billion), that’s a lot of movie tickets and a lot of people that have seen it,” Bay said.

According to Variety, Bay’s two follow up films, Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Transformers: Age of Extinction grossed over US$1 billion (RM4.2 billion) while his final directorial film for the franchise, Transformers: The Last Knight grossed a franchise low of US$605 million (RM2.5 billion).

The Transformers franchise will be making a comeback in 2023 with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The film which is set in the year 1994 will be helmed by Creed II director, Stephen Cable Jr. and joining the casts so far are Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback along with Luna Lauren Velez.