Is 'Euphoria' in 'Game of Thrones' territory when it comes to viewership?

The first season of the series ‘Euphoria’ aired in 2019. ― Picture courtesy of HBO

LOS ANGELES, March 2 ― HBO has a reason to be, well, euphoric. The American cable TV channel has struck a chord with the second season of its Euphoria series. Starring Zendaya, Euphoria has become the second most watched series on HBO, just behind... Game of Thrones.

Time to take stock. After the second season of the series Euphoria came to an end this Sunday, February 27, HBO has released the ratings of the teen drama. According to the American cable channel, the episodes of this second season drew an average of 16.3 million viewers. That's more than double the average of its first season. A roaring success.

These audience numbers represent the best performance for any HBO series in the last 18 years with one exception. Only the Game of Thrones series held strong against the Euphoria wave, which became a genuine phenomenon, even on social networks. The last episode of Game of Thrones drew 19.3 million American viewers on HBO platforms.

To date, the very first episode of the second season of Euphoria has been seen by almost 19 million viewers in the US alone. The latest episode, meanwhile, captivated 6.6 million fans across all platforms, according to HBO. That's five times the audience numbers for the final episode of the first season.

HBO noted that the series Euphoria ranked first in the top series on HBO Max in the United States but also in Latin America and Europe. A global success that looks set to continue as the series has already been renewed for a third season.

Starring Zendaya, Euphoria tells the story of a group of high school students, navigating family problems as well as addictions, sex, love and grief. ― ETX Studio