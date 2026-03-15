KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Police have arrested four men suspected of stealing cables along the MRT Putrajaya Line, a crime that caused a three-day service disruption and affected thousands of commuters earlier this month.

The Royal Malaysia Police apprehended the suspects, aged between 30 and 45, in a recent operation.

The arrests were the result of a joint effort, combining intelligence and surveillance activities from Prasarana Malaysia Berhad’s (Prasarana) Auxiliary Police Unit and the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters.

In a statement, Prasarana said the arrests were linked to a cable theft incident near the Sri Damansara Barat Station on March 3, which had been reported by Prasarana.

The theft triggered significant operational disruptions along the MRT Putrajaya Line, causing widespread inconvenience to passengers for three days.

Prasarana president and group CEO Amir Hamdan praised the swift and professional action taken by the Selangor police.

The close cooperation between Prasarana’s Auxiliary Police Unit and PDRM will continue to be strengthened through ongoing monitoring, surveillance, and continuous information sharing to ensure that cable theft activities can be fully eradicated, he said in the statement.

He added that Prasarana is enhancing security measures along the entire MRT Putrajaya Line corridor, including increasing patrols and monitoring to safeguard public transport infrastructure.

Prasarana also urged the public to report any suspicious activities near public transport facilities to the authorities.