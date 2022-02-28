Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet giving marriage another chance after announcing divorce last month

Momoa and Bonet are working on saving their marriage after announcing their divorce just a month ago. — Picture via instagram/prideofgypsies

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 28 — Aquaman actor Jason Momoa reportedly moved back in with his wife Lisa Bonet two weeks ago after the duo announced their divorce last month.

Hollywoodlife reported that Momoa moved back in with Bonet and the duo are very much back together, deciding to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they had so much invested in each other.

The site reported that the couple’s two teenage children — Lola and Nakoa Wolf are ‘obviously thrilled’ that their parents are giving their marriage another chance.

Momoa and Bonet have been together for years, with the duo dating in the early 2000s and then getting married in 2017.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the reason the couple broke up in January this year was because Momoa’s busy schedule had taken a toll on his marriage in recent years.

At the same time, Bonet wanted a different life — to be at home, read and write poetry