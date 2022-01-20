After 70 years, Hong Kong veteran actor Patrick Tse finally wins Best Actor award

Hong Kong veteran actor Patrick Tse finally won an acting award after 70 years in the showbiz industry. — Picture via Facebook/ IlikeCM 我愛天映

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — After seven decades in the showbiz industry, Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse finally won his first Best Actor award.

The 85-year-old, popularly known as Fourth Brother, was named Best Actor by the Hong Kong Film Critics Society for his role as a retired contract killer in black comedy Time, Today reported.

He beat Daniel Wu, Leung Chong Hang and Gordan Lam, who produced and co-written Time.

According to the portal, Tse, who is father to Hong Kong celebrity Nicholas Tse, reportedly came out of retirement to act in Time.

In his acceptance speech, Tse said he must invite the cast and crew to a six-star hotel for coffee.

“I would like to thank my on-screen partner Fung Bo Bo the most. We had great chemistry on set. I hope there will be more opportunities to work together in the future.”

This is Patrick and Fung’s first time working together on screen after six decades.

They had previously starred opposite each other in 1960’s Deep In Love when Fung was just four.

THe 67-year-old Fung was also reported to have accepted the role in Time because of Patrick.

After making his acting debut at the age of 17 in 1952 movie The Stormy Night, Patrick went on to become one of Asian cinema’s most popular idols in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

He stopped acting in the 1990s after immigrating to Canada, though he still takes on the occasional role.