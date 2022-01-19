Local singer Naim Daniel left baffled after being accused of joining the Illuminati due to his skateboarding injuries

Local singer Naim Daniel has sustained injuries to his face due to a skateboarding accident however, the singer was accused of being an Illuminati agent due to his injuries. ― Picture courtesy of Instagram/ Naim Daniel and Twitter/ Razaisyam

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 ― Due to the injuries on his face from a skateboarding accident, local singer Naim Daniel was left baffled after being accused of joining the ‘Illuminati’.

The 25-year-old was accused by a group of local conspiracy theorists on Instagram called ‘ilmu.eskatologi’ who uploaded a photo of Naim in a now deleted post regarding a ritual involving a black left eye known as ‘Soul Scalping’.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the black left eye is believed to be part of a cult or 'Illuminati' high-level initiation ritual during which the pledger is said to be forced to 'eat pain' in a quest to become more powerful.

However, the Sumpah singer, who was aggrieved by the accusation, told Kosmo that the claim made by the conspiracy theorist was a step too far.

“I think the accusation is too much, it made me look like I don’t have any faith at all and not to mention the possibility of slander it could bring upon my name.

“Besides that, I’m also baffled to learn that such mentality still exists amongst us. I don’t even know how they could relate (my injuries) with the Illuminati when my injuries were due to my skateboarding accident.

“Do you think when I fall, I get to choose where my injuries are placed?” Naim said.

Aside from that, Naim also said that he will not hesitate to take legal action if the accusations continue.

Meanwhile, ilmu.eskatologi who has deleted all of their previous posts on their Instagram has uploaded a new post apologising to Naim.

“We admit that there’s been a mistake in one of our postings. Even though we didn’t mention Naim’s name publicly but because of a photograph, some have misinterpreted it and had made wild assumptions,” Ilmu.Eskatologi wrote in their post.

They also said that the reason for their apology was to cool things off after claiming to be harassed online by fans of Naim.

Previously, Naim has sustained injuries to his arm, chin and his brow which has caused his eye to become swollen after he fell face first while skateboarding in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Naim is currently focusing on his recovery while adding that the skateboarding accident didn’t affect his passion for the sport.