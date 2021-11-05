RM123,000 to ask for a date: Controversial Filipino influencer ask Blackpink’s Jennie out via billboard

The controversial Filipino social influencer put up a RM123,000 billboard in Seoul to ask Blackpink’s Jennie out. — Pictures via Facebook/christianalbertgaza and Instagram/jennierubyjane

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Controversial Filipino social media influencer Christian Albert Gaza has gone the extra mile to publicly ask Blackpink’s Jennie out for dinner.

Gaza put up large billboards with his photo in Seoul, a few kilometres away from the office of Blackpink’s management agency.

Also known as Xian Gaza, the self-proclaimed self-made millionaire wrote his message on the billboards in English and Korean.

The message reads: “Kim Jennie Ruby Jane, you are my ultimate crush. Can I take you out to dinner and make me the happiest man alive?”

In a series of Facebook posts, the 28-year-old said that the billboards cost him 1.5 million Philippine pesos (RM123,000) and it was meant to send his message to Jennie.

“I don’t know how else to contact her.

“I hope she says yes,” reads Gaza’s post.

He also noted that he refused to put the logos of his businesses on the billboards to express his sincerity to Jennie.

In a separate post, Gaza said his original plan was to give Jennie a house and a lot in South Korea, but he couldn’t after he found out that the K-pop girl group will no longer accept gifts from avid fans.

Gaza’s billboard stunt, however, didn’t go down well with Blackpink fans, known as Blinks.

They have called on the band’s management agency YG Entertainment to protect Jennie.

The fans also resurfaced a lengthy list of Gaza’s alleged shady business dealings.

In June, the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Philippines flagged Gaza’s digital currency Xian Coin and warned of it as a possible Ponzi scheme.

Prior to placing the billboard ads, Gaza had been posting a series of edited photos showing him with the K-pop idol in various settings.