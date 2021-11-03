Cosmetics tycoon Vida accuses ex-fiance of ‘chasing popularity’ and ‘getting public sympathy’ through debut single ‘Hujan’ (VIDEO)

Ahmad Iqbal's first single Hujan has earned over a million views since it was released officially on Youtube. — Picture via Instagram

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Nov 3 — Cosmetics tycoon Datuk Seri Vida has accused ex-fiance Ahmad Iqbal Zulkefli of ‘chasing popularity’ through the music video of his debut single Hujan.

Ahmad Iqbal is also Vida’s former personal assistant.

Vida, whose real name is Hasmiza Othman, told mStar that the music video and single released featured scenes that resembled her love story with Ahmad Iqbal right up to their cancelled wedding.

“I couldn’t finish watching the entire thing as it felt like it was about me although the actress in the video was much younger compared to me and she is not wearing a hijab.

“My fans will immediately know that the music video is about me if they had read and heard about the controversy of our so-called ‘marriage plans’ and how it was cancelled.

“He (Ahmad Iqbal) made the video to gain public sympathy although the content of it is lies said about me."

Vida however had congratulated her former young lover for gaining popularity over a short time by incorporating their love story till it had gained over one million views.

“Actually the strength of the single is the creativity of the music video, the lyrics of the song mentioned are all lies about me.

“He would rather do anything to gain public sympathy and I guess he finally did it,” she said.

Ahmad Iqbal’s Hujan song has been watched over a million times since it was released on Monday with many praising him for his ‘sweet’ voice.

Vida and Ahmad Iqbal were supposed to tie the knot in December after the duo had made their relationship official in August this year.

In October, the duo split up and have reportedly cancelled their wedding plans.