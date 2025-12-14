TAWAU, Dec 14 — Thirty semi-detached houses were destroyed in a fire at Lorong Jade 4, Kampung Sri Aman, Jalan Apas here yesterday.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Jemishin Ujin said his department received an emergency call at 11.23pm and 17 personnel were dispatched to the scene seven kilometres away and arrived about 10 minutes later.

“To ensure sufficient water supply throughout the operation, the fire brigade also used transport pumps and a water relay system from the Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) machinery as well as a Water Tanker,” he said in a statement here today.

Jemisin said the operation which was assisted by six personnel each from the Kunak BBP and Kampung Titingan Community Fire Brigade, used several water jets from fire hydrants and open water sources from the sea.

He said no casualties were reported and the fire brigade managed to control the fire from spreading and save about 300 houses before the operation ended at 3.10am.

He said the cause of the incident and the losses were still under investigation. — Bernama