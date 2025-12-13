SIPITANG, Dec 13 — A strategic investment of more than RM1 billion in the development of a mini scheduled waste management facility at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP) here is expected to generate new employment opportunities for the people of Sabah while supporting the growth of a sustainable, safe, and competitive industrial sector.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project — the first mini facility of its kind in Sabah, developed by E-Concern (Borneo) Sdn Bhd — was officiated today by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is also the state’s Minister of Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport.

Benedick said the construction of the facility aligns with the “Sabah First” vision introduced by his ministry, which aims to increase Sabahans’ participation in the industrial sector, either as business owners or as a skilled workforce.

“The scheduled waste management facility is a critical requirement to support industrial growth, especially when the management of scheduled waste is later taken over by the state government. Among the main benefits of this project are reducing dependence on facilities outside Sabah, lowering logistics costs, ensuring compliance with environmental standards, reducing pollution risks, and attracting new investments to SOGIP, Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) and Palm Oil Industrial Park (POIC),” he said in a statement today.

Benedick added that the facility is projected to generate about 270 job opportunities once fully operational, with priority given to Sabahans.

He expressed hope that all relevant agencies and departments, including the Department of Environment, the Sabah Environmental Protection Department, SOGDC, MIDA, local authorities, and the Public Works Department, would continue to work together to ensure the smooth implementation of the project and compliance with established standards.

According to Benedick, his ministry remains committed to strengthening the investment ecosystem in line with the ‘Sabah Maju Jaya’ aspirations through three key focus areas - enhancing investor confidence through clear policies and efficient inter-agency coordination; empowering local entrepreneurs to participate in investors’ supply chains; and strengthening the logistics and transportation ecosystem, including port capacity, industrial facilities, and supporting utilities.

Commenting on investment performance, Benedick said that based on records from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), over a five-year period (September 2020 to September 2025), Sabah’s manufacturing sector recorded approved investments totalling RM24.98 billion. He said this included RM19.55 billion in foreign investments and RM5.43 billion in domestic investments, involving 91 projects and creating more than 8,000 new job opportunities.

“SOGIP continues to emerge as a key catalyst for the state’s industrial growth, with the entry of major investments from companies such as Esteel Enterprise Sabah, PETRONAS, and E-Concern (Borneo) Sdn Bhd, reflecting investors’ confidence in Sabah’s economic potential,” he said. — Bernama