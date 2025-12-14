KLUANG, Dec 14 — A former company manager suffered a loss of RM241,000 after being duped by a phone scam syndicate that claimed the victim was involved in a money laundering case.

Kluang district police chief, ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the victim who filed a police report yesterday reported receiving a phone call from an unknown number introducing himself from the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) on November 6.

He said the 47-year-old victim was then told by the suspect that his phone number had been used by an irresponsible party and was then connected to the Terengganu police contingent headquarters.

“The victim was also told that an arrest warrant had been issued in his name and asked to transfer all his money to the account provided and from November 18 to 27 the victim made payments to seven different accounts.

“Realising that he had been cheated after failing to get his money back, a police report was filed. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama