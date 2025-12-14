BANDAR PERMAISURI, Dec 14 — A woman was killed after the vehicle she was driving collided with a lorry carrying palm oil at KM50 of Jalan Pantai Kuala Terengganu-Permaisuri near Kampung Telaga Putat here yesterday.

Setiu police chief Supt Mohd Zain Mat Dris said the accident occurred at about 6.11pm. The victim, identified as Tuan Nur Amirah Tuan Azhar, 32, a car saleswoman from Kampung Pak Kancil Luar, suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said the incident is believed to have occurred while the woman was driving a Perodua Myvi from Kuala Terengganu towards Pasir Puteh, Kelantan.

“Upon reaching the location, her car is believed to have veered into the opposite lane before colliding with a Hino lorry travelling from Pantai Penarik en route to Kampung Rahmat to deliver oil palm fruits.

“Due to the impact of the collision, the victim’s car sustained severe front-end damage, while the lorry overturned. However, the 41-year-old male lorry driver escaped uninjured,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim’s body was sent to the Setiu Hospital Forensic Unit for further action, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama