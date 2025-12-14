KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 – Streetwear is the unapologetic, rebellious aesthetic born from the streets.

It blends the raw energy of urban subcultures such as skateboarding, hip-hop, and punk with the design language and exclusivity of high fashion.

Streetwear has now carved out a place among top luxury brands, a shift that accelerated between 2015 and 2018 as designers embraced streetwear aesthetics.

This trend is evident in appointments like the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton and Demna Gvasalia at Balenciaga, known for oversized, casual, and logo-heavy designs.

In Malaysia, the contemporary streetwear scene is growing, with more local brands emerging in recent years.

“Ten years ago, international brands were stronger and more popular, but over the last five years, local brands have been on the rise,” said Shaun Loy, co-founder of local brand HdPc.

“We’re seeing more local brands in the last three years. Some have made international collaborations while others are making noise locally, and customers are increasingly choosing local labels,” he added.

The co-founder of local streetwear brand HdPc Shaun Loy.

The Hundred Percenters

Founded in 2022, HdPc comes from multi-label store Hundred Percent, operating since 2010 with four stores across KL and Johor.

Loy says the rise of local brands shows a healthy, growing scene, driving competition that pushes everyone to improve quality and innovate.

“We’re excited to see what local brands are doing next – it won’t overshadow anyone. Everyone has their own brand identity, and that’s a very good thing,” the 30-year-old said.

HdPc focuses on classy, timeless pieces with an emphasis on quality. Their range includes breezy shirts, boxy tees, pleated pants, and accessories from caps to socks and multi-function digital watches.

The brand is known for collaborations, from local pizza outlet Phil’s Pizza to a Year of the Rabbit zodiac collection, Star Wars collections officially licensed by Lucasfilm, and a partnership with Against Lab for ‘The Fabricators’ collection, launched at LahLahLand 2025.

The collection features dual-tone pants, khaki and denim shirts, waffle tees, and derby shoes.

HdPc ships 100–200 orders monthly across Southeast Asia, with some products in Singapore, and aims to expand into Thailand and Indonesia.

Peak.KL's co-founder Buckson showing their latest collection at LahLahLand 2025.

Striving for peak

Peak.KL has also gained a strong following, opening its first store in SS15, Subang Jaya, and shipping around 1,000 packages monthly.

The brand focuses on sportswear aesthetics, especially retro jerseys, and has collaborated with established sportswear brands and Kuala Lumpur City Football Club (KLCFC).

Its anniversary kit, launched in February with Hundred Malaysia, included a third kit, tracksuits, training kits, t-shirts, and a cap.

Their latest collection featured partnerships with Grab Malaysia, LahLahLand 2025, and Italian brand Diadora.

Co-founder Buckson, 25, said their success shows that nothing is impossible.

“Things we thought we couldn’t do are no longer impossible – like our collaboration with Grab. Since 2017, we dreamed of working with brands like these. Next, we hope to collaborate with local brands like Proton to showcase Malaysian pride,” he said.

Although Peak.KL has fans in Singapore, Brunei, and Thailand, Buckson said their focus remains on the Malaysian market, releasing new items almost monthly while maintaining brand identity.

“You can create the trend or follow it, but it comes down to branding and how you create that look,” he said.

Against Lab's co-founder Shawn Tan.

Against all odds

Against Lab has been making waves since 2015 with its ‘all endeavour, no surrender’ spirit, consistently pushing design boundaries despite limited resources.

Collaborations include Tokyo’s sneaker boutique Atmos for the ‘Year of the Dragon’ 2024 collection and Casio for a retro G-Shock release.

They also celebrate local culture, such as the 604 ‘Pearl of the Orient’ collection with FTMD, and the ‘Rakan’ capsule collection with 3.In.One, inspired by Malaysian roadside burgers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Against Lab supports local artists and DJs, hosting live performances at its Jalan Pudu base.

Co-founder Shawn Tan says the appeal of local brands comes down to relatability.

“Many Malaysian fans are into subcultures like football or basketball. Clothes aren’t just products – they’re a brand, a lifestyle, and they build community,” Tan said.

Local elements weren’t initially planned, but the brand now incorporates them to represent Malaysia.

After a decade, Against Lab has a strong international presence, with products in Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and past pop-ups in Hong Kong.

They plan to add more local elements to designs and expand internationally, targeting Southeast Asia and Europe.

“Business-wise, we’ve seen a 2–3 per cent increase compared to last year. It’s good, but this is just the start. We maintain our underdog mentality, staying grounded and seeking meaningful engagement beyond commerce,” Tan said.