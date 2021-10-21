Shah Rukh Khan visits Aryan in prison after his son’s bail plea was denied for the second time

Aryan’s next bail appeal will be taken to Bombay High Court on Tuesday. — Picture via Shah Rukh Khan Instagram Account

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Bollywood superstar Datuk Shah Rukh Khan visited his son Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Prison after a Mumbai special court rejected Aryan’s bail plea for the second time on Wednesday.

Various media outlets in India reported that this was the star’s first meeting with Aryan after the 23-year-old was arrested by the Control Bureau Narcotics (NCB) on a cruise ship earlier this month.

The 55-year-old actor spoke to Aryan for about 20 minutes over the intercom in a cell, inside the jail’s meeting hall, reported NDTV.

Following the rejection of Aryan’s bail application for the second time, his next bail appeal will be heard before the Mumbai High Court this coming Tuesday.

Aryan is also likely to celebrate Deepavali in jail because the court will be closed for a significant period of time beginning November.

However, he was given a chance to speak to his parents through a video call on Friday.

According to the NDTV, Aryan’s lawyers, Satish Maneshinde and Amie Desai, would take the bail application to the Mumbai High Court to argue that no drugs were discovered on Aryan during the raid.

The country’s anti-drug agency said that they had sufficient proof that Aryan was likely linked with international drug cartel syndicates.

This was based on a WhatsApp conversation between Aryan and members of the cartel.

According to a report by The Times of India, NCB also seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas (concentrated cannabis), 22 pills of methamphetamine, 5 grams of mephedrone and over 1.3 million lakh rupees (RM72,255.03).