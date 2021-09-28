South Korean man barraged with phone calls after phone number appears on popular Netflix series ‘Squid Game’

A South Korean man has reportedly been barraged with calls and text messages after his phone number appeared in popular South Korean Netflix series, Squid Game. — Screenshot via Youtube/ Netflix

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, September 28 — A South Korean man has reportedly been barraged with calls and text messages after his phone number appeared in popular South Korean Netflix series, Squid Game.

The phone number made a few appearances in the series, but it was notably clear in one of the scenes where actor Gong Yoo invites the main character played by Lee Jung Jae to play a game and hands him a business card with a phone number on it.

According to Today Online, the number at the back of the card actually belongs to a man known only as Mr. A.

Mr. A has been using the number for over 10 years now and he has been getting non-stop calls and messages from curious fans since the series aired on September 17.

“I’ve had to delete more than 4,000 numbers from my phone. It has come to the point where people are reaching out day and night due to their curiosity.

“It drains my phone’s battery and (it) turns off.

“At first, I didn’t know why, then my friend told me that my number came out in Squid Game,” Mr. A lamented.

Although there were only eight digits in the phone number, the production crew had made a mistake of removing only the first three digits, which represents a city’s area code instead of removing the middle or the end numbers.

The phone number is still contactable even without the first three digits.

Netflix has gotten in touch with Mr. A and is currently working with the production team, Siren Pictures, to resolve the matter.

Squid Game has been making waves globally since its premiere and it is the first Korean series to take the number one spot on Netflix charts in the US.

According to Manila Buletin, the series has also made it to the number one chart in 22 countries on its first week of release.

Squid Game tells the story of 456 people who participate in a mysterious survival game with a 45.6 billion won (RM161 million) prize at stake.